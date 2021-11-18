Big 5 Sporting Goods' (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation's (NASDAQ:BGFV) dividend will be increasing to US$0.25 on 15th of December. This will take the dividend yield from 3.5% to 9.9%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Big 5 Sporting Goods' stock price has increased by 34% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Big 5 Sporting Goods' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, prior to this announcement, Big 5 Sporting Goods' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 50.0% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 38%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

NasdaqGS:BGFV Historic Dividend November 18th 2021

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.30 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Big 5 Sporting Goods has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 50% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like Big 5 Sporting Goods' Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 4 warning signs for Big 5 Sporting Goods that investors need to be conscious of moving forward.

