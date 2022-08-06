Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.25

The board of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.25 per share on the 15th of September. The dividend yield will be 9.1% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Big 5 Sporting Goods' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Big 5 Sporting Goods is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 20.8% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 60% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NasdaqGS:BGFV Historic Dividend August 6th 2022

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.30 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that Big 5 Sporting Goods has been growing its earnings per share at 21% a year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Big 5 Sporting Goods has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

