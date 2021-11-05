Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation's (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Bounce 31% But Its Business Still Trails The Market

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 31% gain in the last month alone. The annual gain comes to 251% following the latest surge, making investors sit up and take notice.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, Big 5 Sporting Goods may still be sending very bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.7x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 19x and even P/E's higher than 39x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Big 5 Sporting Goods has been doing very well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For Big 5 Sporting Goods?

Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 179%. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 11% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we can see why Big 5 Sporting Goods is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see the recent limited growth rates continue into the future and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Big 5 Sporting Goods' P/E

Even after such a strong price move, Big 5 Sporting Goods' P/E still trails the rest of the market significantly. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Big 5 Sporting Goods revealed its three-year earnings trends are contributing to its low P/E, given they look worse than current market expectations. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 3 warning signs for Big 5 Sporting Goods that we have uncovered.

