Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) insiders sold US$19m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

The fact that multiple Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Big 5 Sporting Goods

The Chairman, Steven Miller, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$7.2m worth of shares at a price of US$43.36 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$19.36. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Big 5 Sporting Goods insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:BGFV Insider Trading Volume December 14th 2021

Big 5 Sporting Goods Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Big 5 Sporting Goods. Specifically, insiders ditched US$17m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 4.0% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares, worth about US$17m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Big 5 Sporting Goods Insiders?

Insiders sold Big 5 Sporting Goods shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Big 5 Sporting Goods is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Big 5 Sporting Goods. While conducting our analysis, we found that Big 5 Sporting Goods has 4 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

