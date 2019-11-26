Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BGFV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BGFV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2.75, the dividend yield is 7.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGFV was $2.75, representing a -42.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.78 and a 75.16% increase over the 52 week low of $1.57.

BGFV is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY). BGFV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.14. Zacks Investment Research reports BGFV's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 450%, compared to an industry average of -.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGFV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.