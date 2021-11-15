Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2021

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BGFV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 300% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGFV was $44.12, representing a -7.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.65 and a 469.29% increase over the 52 week low of $7.75.

BGFV is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) and Carvana Co. (CVNA). BGFV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.61.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bgfv Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BGFV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BGFV as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT)

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (ROSC)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust Invesco Russel (OMFS)

Barron's 400 (BFOR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BFOR with an increase of 12.42% over the last 100 days. XRT has the highest percent weighting of BGFV at 1.47%.

