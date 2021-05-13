Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BGFV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGFV was $27.93, representing a -20.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.95 and a 2486.11% increase over the 52 week low of $1.08.

BGFV is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY). BGFV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.74.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGFV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BGFV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BGFV as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS)

Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (DWMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DWMC with an increase of 30.8% over the last 100 days. DWAS has the highest percent weighting of BGFV at 2.33%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.