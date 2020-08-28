Dividends
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BGFV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGFV was $6.27, representing a -25.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.47 and a 864.62% increase over the 52 week low of $.65.

BGFV is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY). BGFV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.62.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGFV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

