Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on April 29, 2025

Big 5 Sporting Goods will release Q1 2025 financial results on April 29, 2025, with a conference call at 2 PM PT.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, a prominent sporting goods retailer, will announce its first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on April 29, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results will take place that same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, with access available via phone and a live webcast on the company’s website. Participants are encouraged to call in early, and a replay of the call will be offered through May 6, 2025. Big 5 operates 414 stores across the western United States, offering a wide range of sporting goods, including athletic apparel, shoes, and various equipment for different sports and outdoor activities.

Potential Positives

Upcoming announcement of Q1 fiscal 2025 financial results indicates transparency and a proactive approach to investor relations.

Scheduled conference call provides an opportunity for direct communication with stakeholders, potentially enhancing investor confidence.

Public access to financial results via the company's website and live broadcast demonstrates commitment to shareholder engagement.

Large number of retail locations (414 stores) reflects a strong market presence and operational scale in the sporting goods sector.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial performance indicators or expectations for the upcoming financial results, which may indicate a lack of confidence or transparency about the company’s current financial situation.



The absence of any updates on strategic initiatives or business developments may suggest stagnation or a lack of progress in the company's operations.



Consumers and investors may interpret the need for a conference call to discuss results as a response to prior poor performance, which could negatively affect market perception.

FAQ

When will Big 5 announce its first quarter financial results?

Big 5 will announce its first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on April 29, 2025, after market close.

How can I participate in the Big 5 conference call?

Participants can join the conference call by dialing (877) 407-9039 in North America or (201) 689-8470 internationally.

What time is the Big 5 conference call scheduled for?

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on April 29, 2025.

Will the conference call be available online?

Yes, the conference call will be broadcast live on Big 5's website under the “Investor Relations” section.

How long will the conference call replay be available?

The telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until May 06, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BGFV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $BGFV stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (Nasdaq: BGFV) (the “Company”), a leading sporting goods retailer, will announce first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, after the market close.





The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results and provide additional comments and details. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. To access the conference call, participants in North America may dial (877) 407-9039 and international participants may dial (201) 689-8470. Participants are encouraged to dial in to the conference call ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.





In addition, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet and accessible through the Company's website at



www.big5sportinggoods.com



. Visitors to the website should select the “Investor Relations” link to access the webcast. The webcast will be archived and accessible on the same website for 30 days following the call. A telephonic replay will be available through May 06, 2025 by calling (844) 512-2921 to access the playback; the passcode is 13753021.







About Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation











Big 5 is a leading sporting goods retailer in the western United States, currently operating 414 stores under the “Big 5 Sporting Goods” name. Big 5 provides a full-line product offering in a traditional sporting goods store format that averages 12,000 square feet. Big 5’s product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as a broad selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, home recreation, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation.







Contact:







Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation





Barry Emerson





Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





(310) 536-0611





ICR, Inc.





Jeff Sonnek





Managing Director





(646) 277-1263



