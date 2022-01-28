Bifrost Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot BFC Crypto Go By 2025?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

One of the more interesting crypto projects that’s currently up today on another volatile day in the crypto markets is Bifrost (CCC:BFC-USD). This token surged more than 10% this morning, and is currently about 7% higher on very heavy volume. Accordingly, there’s growing interest around where the expert Bifrost price predictions lie right now.

Like other multichain projects, Bifrost has attracted investor interest as a way to play the interoperability trend in the crypto space. Currently, most blockchains operate independently of each other. This leads to a siloed approach for developers and users, who are often forced to choose which blockchain best suits their interests.

Bifrost attempts to alleviate these silo concerns, providing multichain functionality to developers and users. The platform suggests that getting “the best out of every protocol” should be a must. Accordingly, this platform looks to provide the ability for multichain functionality to become a reality.

An updated roadmap, as well as an announced airdrop, appear to have generated interest in the BFC token. Accordingly, investors may be looking at this small crypto as a short-term winner.

That said, let’s take a look at where the experts see this token headed from here.

Bifrost Price Predictions

For context, BFC currently trades at 18.6 cents per token, at the time of writing.

Wallet Investor provides one-year and five-year forecasts of 32 cents and $1.07, respectively, for BFC.

Similarly, Gov Capital suggests BFC could hit 55 cents in one year and $1.55 in five years.

Finally, Digitalcoin provides 2023, 2025 and 2029 price targets for BFC of 31 cents, 40 cents and 79 cents, respectively.

