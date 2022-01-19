BIF Ex-Dividend Reminder - 1/21/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/21/22, Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (Symbol: BIF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 1/31/22. As a percentage of BIF's recent stock price of $14.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when BIF shares open for trading on 1/21/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BIF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.31% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BIF's low point in its 52 week range is $10.93 per share, with $15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.52.

In Wednesday trading, Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

