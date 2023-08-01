Bidvest Group Ltd - ADR (BDVSY) Price Target Increased by 12.67% to 33.85

The average one-year price target for Bidvest Group Ltd - ADR (OTC:BDVSY) has been revised to 33.85 / share. This is an increase of 12.67% from the prior estimate of 30.05 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.53 to a high of 36.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.92% from the latest reported closing price of 29.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bidvest Group Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDVSY is 0.09%, an increase of 11.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.51% to 776K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 271K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares, representing a decrease of 13.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDVSY by 5.27% over the last quarter.

TEQKX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund Retail Class holds 218K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Thomas White International holds 115K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares, representing a decrease of 4.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDVSY by 4.17% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 61K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDVSY by 7.91% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 46K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDVSY by 7.38% over the last quarter.

