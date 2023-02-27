BIDU vs. SHOP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Internet - Services stocks are likely familiar with Baidu Inc. (BIDU) and Shopify (SHOP). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Baidu Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Shopify has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that BIDU is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

BIDU currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.40, while SHOP has a forward P/E of 971.73. We also note that BIDU has a PEG ratio of 0.59. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SHOP currently has a PEG ratio of 73.06.

Another notable valuation metric for BIDU is its P/B ratio of 1.38. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, SHOP has a P/B of 6.25.

Based on these metrics and many more, BIDU holds a Value grade of B, while SHOP has a Value grade of F.

BIDU sticks out from SHOP in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that BIDU is the better option right now.

