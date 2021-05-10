BIDU Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Baidu Inc (Symbol: BIDU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $184.98, changing hands as low as $182.50 per share. Baidu Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIDU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BIDU's low point in its 52 week range is $90.94 per share, with $354.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $183.16.

