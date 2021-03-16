Cryptocurrencies

Bids for Elon Musk’s Crypto-Themed NFT Pass $1M

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published
Elon Musk

Tesla’s Elon Musk is auctioning off a non-fungible token (NFT)-based “artwork,” with bids now over the million-dollar mark.

Tweeted late on Monday, the NFT features a gold trophy decorated with “diamond hands,” Shiba Inu dogs (presumably referencing dogecoin), a moon and the crypto term “HODL,” all tastefully spinning and gleaming to some house music.

In typical joking style, Musk – who officially became “Technoking of Tesla” on Monday – announced the news, saying, “I’m selling this song about NFTs as an NFT.”

Related: Sotheby’s Moves Into ‘New World’ of Digital Art and NFTs

Bids for the tweet on the Valuables (by Cent) marketplace have been rolling in and, at the time of publication, the highest bid comes from @sinaEstavi at $1.12 million.

NFTs are the latest white-hot sector in the digital-asset space, with celebrities lining up to launch art or music cryptographically linked to the digital tokens. On Thursday, an NFT artwork by crypto artist Beeple was sold for a record $69.3 million by major auction house Christie’s.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey recently auctioned off his first tweet, raising $2.5 million for charity. It’s not clear so far if Musk will donate his NFT earnings to a good cause.

Read more: Musk Says He Hopes Rumors He’s in the SEC’s DOGE House Are True

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular