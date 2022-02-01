Bids for Brazil power firm CEEE-G may come from Eneva, Comerc, EDF -sources

Energy
Leticia Fucuchima Reuters
Brazilian energy company Eneva SA, privately owned power trading firm Comerc and France's Electricite de France SA are each considering bidding on state-run power company CEEE-G, expected to be privatized in an auction later this month, said three people familiar with plans.

CEEE-G, a Rio Grande do Sul-based power generation firm, controls five big hydroelectric power plants, eight small hydro plants and two micro plants, with an installed capacity of 910 megawatts (MW). If CEEE-G's stakes in some consortia with other firms are also considered, its portfolio reaches a total capacity of 1,253 MW.

The auction, which is scheduled for Feb. 15, requires a minimum bid of 1.25 billion reais ($237 million) for 66.23% of CEEE-G's shares.

France's EDF, which currently operates thermoelectric and solar power plants in Brazil, would take part in the auction through its local subsidiary EDF Fluminense, according to one of the sources.

Among its potential competitors are Eneva, which could expand its presence in renewables after acquiring Focus Energia in December, and Comerc - which is looking to increase its footprint in the power generation sector.

Brazilian fuel distributor Vibra Energia VBBR3.SA acquired up to a 50% stake in Comerc for 3.25 billion reais late last year.

EDF said it is constantly evaluating potential growth opportunities. "Brazil is a key country for EDF's development and, in line with the group's global strategy, EDF Fluminense seeks to diversify its portfolio," it said in a statement.

Comerc declined to comment. Eneva did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 5.2791 reais)

