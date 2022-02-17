Biden’s SEC is Coming

The Biden administration’s SEC has lept from one sub-financial industry to the next whether it's crypto or ESG, but now they are gonna take a closer look at private equity and other ‘alternatives’ like hedge funds. The process is mainly would limit what retirees and savers have opportunities in private equity and hedge funds through their plans and limit them to accredited investors. Alternatives have taken off in the last few years and the SEC is looking to increase transparency and possibly limit access. They are cautioning other companies from putting PE in retirement portfolios.

Finsum: This limited access could take the many savers and retirees out of the huge gains in PE over traditional equity markets, and might only hurt the general public.

biden

SEC

DoL

alternatives

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.