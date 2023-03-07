US Markets

Biden's pick to lead FCC withdraws nomination after bruising battle

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

March 07, 2023 — 02:02 pm EST

Written by Andrea Shalal and Jarrett Renshaw for Reuters ->

Washington, March 7 (Reuters) - Gigi Sohn, President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Federal Communications Commission, is withdrawing her nomination to the telecommunications regulator, the White House said on Tuesday.

The withdraw comes after a bitter, months-long lobbying battle that blocked her appointment.

