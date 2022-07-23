Biden's physician: president's COVID conditions continue to improve

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's COVID-19 symptoms continue to improve and now include "less troublesome" sore throat, runny nose, loose cough and body aches, his physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said in a memo on Saturday.

Biden's lungs remain clear and his oxygen saturation "continues to be excellent on room air," the doctor said.

Biden most likely has the BA5 variant, O'Connor said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; editing by Diane Craft)

((jeff.mason@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898 8300; On Twitter: @jeffmason1; Reuters Messaging: jeff.mason.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.