Biden's pause on LNG approvals will not hit Europe short-term supply -EU official

Credit: REUTERS/TT NEWS AGENCY

February 13, 2024 — 01:49 pm EST

Written by Timothy Gardner for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's decision to pause approvals of new exports of liquefied natural gas will have no affect on U.S. supplies to Europe over the next two or three years, a European Commission official said on Tuesday after meeting U.S. officials.

"What was of course very important for me, was reassurance that for the next two or three years there should be no impact whatsoever on the supply of U.S. LNG to Europe," European Commission Executive Vice President Maros Sefcovic said at a meeting at the Atlantic Council in Washington.

