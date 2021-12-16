Biden's 'Federal Customer Experience' Revolution Will Boost the Economy and Help Tackle Inequality

By Adam Roseman, co-founder and CEO, Steady

With a new executive order, President Biden has taken action to solve a glaring problem that has long troubled people across the country and exacerbated inequality in America. The move will at last modernize federal government operations through new technology. Among the big winners will be the tens of millions who make up the gig workforce -- and the companies they serve will come out ahead too.

Titled the “Executive Order on Transforming Federal Customer Experience and Service Delivery to Rebuild Trust in Government,” it says the government “must be held accountable for designing and delivering services with a focus on the actual experience of the people whom it is meant to serve. Government must also work to deliver services more equitably and effectively, especially for those who have been historically underserved.”

It covers a wide range of services across many federal agencies, from passport renewal to veterans affairs to the IRS. I expect some of the most powerful results will be felt among workers who need to access important government benefits. That's because I’ve seen what a difference this makes. My company, Steady, has been working with states to deliver technology solutions in distributing benefits. It’s high time the federal government does the same.

No more months-long waits

The executive order acknowledges the problem. “When a disaster survivor, single parent, immigrant, small business owner, or veteran waits months for the Government to process benefits to which they are entitled, that lost time is a significant cost not only for that individual, but in the aggregate, for our Nation as a whole,” it says. It calls the loss a “time tax.”

This struggle has been more clear than ever over the past two years. The federal government made certain pandemic-related benefits such as unemployment widely available to all workers. But it has been extremely difficult for gig workers -- those who receive 1099 income -- to access these. In order to apply, they’ve had to gather loads of old pay stubs, print out forms, mail in packets, and hope for results. At state unemployment offices, workers on the receiving end of all that could feel lost in a sea of paperwork and unopened mail. Meanwhile, anxious people trying to feed their families and stay in their homes waited hours on the phone.

This problem is solvable. When we introduced our technology in Louisiana and Alabama to automatically track people’s 1099 income and automate claims, gig workers were spared a great deal of effort -- and they often received responses within 24 hours. So it’s no surprise that workers in other states want similar systems in place. Our partners at The Workers Lab surveyed gig workers in California, who responded overwhelmingly in favor of a quick technological process to apply for and receive government benefits.

Even as certain federal pandemic-specific unemployment benefits for gig workers expire, many will continue to be entitled to other benefits such as Medicaid, SNAP, and childcare tax credits.

A growing, diverse workforce

When people think of the “gig economy,” what often comes to mind are popular apps. In a new survey, Pew Research found that “16% of Americans have ever earned money through an online gig platform,” whether driving for a ride-hailing app, doing deliveries, performing household tasks, or similar activities.

Members of minority groups are disproportionately represented in this part of the gig workforce, with 30% of Hispanics making money this way, 20% of Blacks, 19% of Asians and 12% of Whites. “Americans with lower incomes are more likely than those with middle or upper incomes to have ever earned money through these kinds of sites or apps,” Pew notes.

The full gig workforce, however, also includes millions of people who are contractors or hourly workers for all kinds of businesses. And it includes millions more who may have traditional jobs but also a “side hustle.” Estimates place the total at nearly 60 million people.

Businesses benefit in numerous ways from having access to contract workers, and may be especially in need of them with the current low unemployment figures. But as long as gig workers are stuck paying a “time tax,” they’re less available to be productive for the companies that need them. They can also be dissuaded from maintaining contractor status given what a headache it can be to get benefits. So overhauling the federal system to allow these workers access to the benefits and services they’re entitled to will boost businesses as well.

The key now is to move quickly at the federal level. And individual states should follow suit. We’re living through a time in which tools built on artificial intelligence, machine learning and other technologies can end wasteful, slow past practices. Governments don’t have to trail behind the world of startups. They can help take the lead and erase levels of unnecessary, outdated bureaucracy, ushering in a new era.

Adam Roseman is co-founder and CEO of Steady, an app that helps workers create steady sources of income. He is also a board member of The Income Movement.

