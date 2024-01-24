Biden's Democratic Rival Brushes Off New Hampshire Loss, Says 'We're Just Getting Started'

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN), who’s against President Joe Biden in the Democrat primaries, lost in New Hampshire on Tuesday night, but has vowed to carry on the race, saying: “We're just getting started! See y'all in South Carolina.”

Although Phillips received just 21% of the votes on Tuesday, he beat his target of 20% and said the race goes on, as he believes Biden cannot defeat the likely Republican candidate, former President Donald Trump, in the November presidential election.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Phillips posted on X: “A little known Congressman from Minnesota built a scrappy campaign with a passionate team just 10 weeks ago, and tonight earned 21% against an incumbent President with a 50 year head-start and the full force of a party behind him.”

Biden Not On The Ballot

Most of the respondents to his message were less than kind.

One replied: “You lost by a massive margin to someone not even on the ballot. Do you think it's gonna go better when he's actually on the ballot?” Another X user said, “You spent $5 million and lost in an absolute landslide.”

However, a few understood his rationale for running. One of them expressed, “I salute you. Joe Biden is no longer able to lead the USA. You stepped forward and recognized this reality.”

Biden didn’t appear at the New Hampshire primary, deciding not to campaign in the state due to a conflict over the timing of the event. He won with a write-in campaign run by his allies in the state, polling around 55%.

Trump Vs. Biden Round Two?

The president issued a statement celebrating his win, but also acknowledging Trump’s victory in the Republican race.

“It is now clear that Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee. And my message to the country is the stakes could not be higher,” he said.

Trump preferred to focus his victory speech on his chief rival for the Republican nomination, Nikki Haley, who polled 43% versus Trump’s 54%, referring to her campaign as “delusional” and questioning why she was “still hanging around.”

The next primary is in South Carolina, but Phillips is likely to face an even stiffer test there. Biden is back on the ballot in a state where he secured a landslide victory in the 2020 presidential election.

