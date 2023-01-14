US Markets

Biden's counsel found five additional pages with classified markings at his Delaware home

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

January 14, 2023 — 11:48 am EST

Written by Steve Holland and Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

WILMINGTON, DE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's counsel said he found five additional pages with classified markings at the president's Wilmington, Delaware, home on Thursday.

"While I was transferring it to the DOJ officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among the material with it, for a total of six pages. The DOJ officials with me immediately took possession of them," Biden's special counsel, Richard Sauber, said in a statement on Saturday.

Biden's legal team acknowledged this week it had found classified documents relating to his time as vice president in the Obama administration at his Delaware home, including some in his garage. Aides previously found another batch of classified documents at his residence, and at a Washington think tank he was associated with. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Thursday to probe the matter.

