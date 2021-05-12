US Markets

Biden's climate envoy Kerry to visit Italy, Britain, Germany

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER

U.S. President Joe Biden's climate envoy John Kerry will travel to Italy, Britain and Germany from Thursday to May 19 for talks on "enhancing global climate ambition" ahead of a U.N. climate summit in November, the White House said on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's climate envoy John Kerry will travel to Italy, Britain and Germany from Thursday to May 19 for talks on "enhancing global climate ambition" ahead of a U.N. climate summit in November, the White House said on Wednesday.

Kerry will hold talks with government officials and business leaders during his trip, and will also meet with Vatican officials while in Italy, the White House said. Scotland will host the November U.N. summit.

Last month the United States and other countries raised their targets for slashing greenhouse gas emissions at a global summit hosted by Biden meant to resurrect U.S. leadership in the fight against global warming.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((mohammad.zargham@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular