US Markets
DIS

Bidens celebrate their first Halloween at the White House

Contributor
Steve Holland Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House to celebrate Halloween on Monday, their first time hosting such a celebration since taking office.

By Steve Holland

WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House to celebrate Halloween on Monday, their first time hosting such a celebration since taking office.

The Bidens, who were joined by their family members such as daughter Naomi, briefly met the kids, handed out candy, waved and offered words of encouragement.

Biden, who was in Europe for Halloween last year, was particularly pleased with a tot dressed up as a potato-chip bag and posed for a picture with a young child dressed as Buzz Lightyear, a character from the "Toy Story" franchise created by Walt Disney Co DIS.N and Pixar.

Treats were also distributed by representatives from the Department of Education, Department of Transportation, NASA, United States Secret Service, Peace Corps, White House Fire Brigade and White House staff among others.

Disney characters Doc McStuffins and Vampirina, PBS KIDS characters Daniel Tiger, Donkey Hodie, Alma, and Xavier Riddle, and "Star Wars" characters Darth Vader and storm troopers also strolled through the White House for the Halloween festivities.

The South Portico of the White House was decorated with fall colors, pumpkins, various shades of autumn, and songs such as "Ring of Fire," "Psycho" and "Hall of the Mountain King" set the mood.

Halloween has been celebrated at the White House since the mid-20th century, according to the White House Historical Association.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Nandita Bose in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((nandita.bose@thomsonreuters.com; +12023545868; Reuters Messaging: nandita.bose.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular