Biden’s Big Change to Retirement Plans is Coming

The Trump administration put rules in place which forbid employers from considering social or environmental impact when it came to fund selection from enrolling in retirement plans. However, the Biden admin is turning a new leaf on this front as they have proposed a rule which will ease the decision-making process for employers if they want to add ESG funds to their employees’ retirement plans. This is yet another proposal from the Biden admin that favors renewables and green corporations in the country's transition to net zero emissions. Part of the response is a boost in demand as investors have overwhelming interest in ESG in their portfolios. It isn’t a no brainer that ESG should be a part of a retirement portfolio, as it does prepare for downside risk, but it may not outperform.

FINSUM: The U.S. 401(k) savings machine is a huge pool of investment, and institutional savings could be a major boost to ESG demand.

biden

retirement

esg

SEC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.