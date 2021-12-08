Biden's Big Addition to the New Fiduciary Rule

Sweeping changes to the financial regulatory landscape are coming quickly. Stemming from changes to the interpretation of a Trump-age exemption are widening the regulatory umbrella. The U.S. The Labor Department is pushing a variety of accounts including annuities to be included in this expansion. Hidden and/or lofty fees in these areas are the source of the concern and lawmakers want the ‘best interests’ of investors in mind. Many companies are sprinting to align themselves with the regulation. Complying will include recordkeeping requirements, new policies and procedures, and new disclosures.

FINSUM: The drastic changes to regulation will really start to come in at the start of the year, and could monumentally alter the annuities market.

biden

fiduciary rule

DoL

annuities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.