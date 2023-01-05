Biden’s $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill Boosts Funding Across The Board

President Joe Biden signed a $1.7 trillion spending bill into law that will fund the federal government until September 2023, the end of the fiscal year. The bipartisan bill was also the last chance Democrats had to influence government spending before Republicans gained control of the House for 2023.

Across the board, funding increased from last year, with the heftiest gains going to the military (a 21% increase). Overall, funding ticked up by $134 billion from last year.

The more than 4,000-page bill provides wall-to-wall funding for everything from increased spending on affordable housing for families, veterans and victims of domestic violence to a historic $1 billion increase to the National Science Foundation.

Some hard-fought measures, however, did not make the cut, including an enhancement to the Child Tax Credit along with the SAFE Banking Act, which would’ve made it easier for cannabis companies to access banking services.

11 Omnibus Spending Bill Highlights

1. Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans

Eligible employees will be automatically enrolled into 401(k) plans, with the ability to opt out anytime, a move legislators hope will encourage people to save money for retirement.

The initial enrollment is set at a minimum of 3% and no more than 10%. Other changes include allowing employers to use small financial incentives, like gift cards, to entice employees to contribute to their 401(k) accounts.

You can also withdraw from 401(k) plans for emergencies without incurring any penalties, such as the customary 10% tax for early withdrawal. The borrowing limit is up to $1,000 per year for “unforeseeable or immediate financial needs relating to personal or family emergency expenses,” with up to three years to repay the amount.

2. Increased Spending on Affordable Housing

Affordable housing got a necessary funding hike amid rising rent prices, homelessness and high inflation.

The spending bill awarded the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) programs $61.8 billion, $8.1 billion more than last year, which will go toward the following programs:

$27.5 billion for tenant-based rental assistance

$130 million for housing assistance, $50 million of which is reserved for new Housing Choice Vouchers.

Project-based rental assistance funding of $17.5 billion, to expand rental assistance vouchers to an additional 12,000 households experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

$3.3 billion for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program

3. Medicaid Access for Children and New Parents Expanded

The bill includes changes that would secure Medicaid coverage for children and new mothers but also puts millions of people at risk of losing access to Medicaid.

Mandatory 12-month continuous eligibility for Medicaid and CHIP for children up to age 19 in all states

Postpartum coverage has been extended from two months to 12 months.

States have until April 1, 2023, to begin unwinding continuous emergency Medicaid coverage, a rule that was put in place under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) that allowed Medicaid recipients continuous coverage during the duration of the public health emergency (PHE) due to Covid. The PHE is scheduled to expire on January 11, 2023. Once the continuous emergency coverage sunsets, Medicaid recipients must undergo annual eligibility reviews.

4. Child Care and Education Get Beefed Up

Existing early learning and childcare programs are getting more funding this year, delivering on a key part of Biden’s campaign tenets.

$12 billion has been allocated for Head Start and Early Head Start, a $960 million increase from last year.

$8 billion will go toward the Child Care Development Block Grant, a $1.8 billion jump from last year’s funding.

$315 million in funding is going toward the Preschool Development Grant Birth Through Five program, $420 million for the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) Part B Preschool Grants: and $540 million for IDEA Part C Grants for Infants and Toddlers.

5. Expanded Benefits for Pregnant Workers

Thanks to two measures in the omnibus package, pregnant workers will now have more protections.

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act gives pregnant workers the right to reasonable accommodations at their place of employment, such as the option to sit rather than stand when possible. It prohibits employers from denying jobs to pregnant workers because of this requirement.

The PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act requires employers to provide privacy, space, and time for nursing mothers to pump their breast milk.

6. Permanent Nutrition Assistance for Children

The new spending bill funds the Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer for Children (Summer EBT). This nationwide, now-permanent program provides school meals and grocery benefits for eligible families in the summer.

7. Military and Veteran Pay Raise

Members of the military, civilian workers, and veterans get expanded benefits and increased pay in the new spending bill.

Military and civilian members of military departments will receive a 4.6% pay raise to help offset high inflation.

$118.7 billion for VA medical care includes funding for long-term medical care, mental health, homelessness prevention and telehealth services.

8. Emergency Assistance Funding

About $38 billion in disaster aid will go toward helping areas affected by natural disasters, including hurricanes, wildfires and drought.

9. CHIPS and Science Act

$1.8 billion in new funding will implement the bipartisan CHIPS (Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors) and Science Act of 2022. The money will go toward American microchip and semiconductor manufacturing and development and strengthening supply chains to relieve shortages.

10. Help for Ukraine

Forty-seven billion dollars will go to help Ukraine and NATO allies in the ongoing war against Russia. The bulk of that money will go toward military equipment and ammunition.

11. Department of Justice Funding for January 6 Prosecutions

The Department of Justice will get $38.7 billion, some of which will go toward prosecuting cases for the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.