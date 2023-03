WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Monday that the administration's swift actions to help depositors in two U.S. banks should give Americans confidence that the banking system is safe.

(Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((jarrett.renshaw@thomsonreuters.com; (646) 223-6193;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.