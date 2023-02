Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has decided to name Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard as his top economic adviser, with an announcement coming as soon as Tuesday, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editnig by Kim Coghill)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.