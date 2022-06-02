US Markets

Biden welcomes Yemen truce extension, notes Saudi Arabia's 'courageous leadership'

Rami Ayyub Reuters
WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the extension on Thursday of a U.N.-brokered truce between Yemen's warring parties, and said Saudi Arabia had demonstrated "courageous leadership" by endorsing and implementing its terms.

"The last two months in Yemen, thanks to the truce brokered in April, have been among the most peaceful periods since this terrible war began seven years ago," Biden said in a statement.

Biden said Oman, Egypt and Jordan had played roles in enabling the truce process. "The United States will remain engaged in this process over the coming weeks and months" and is focused on deterring threats to its friends and partners, Biden added.

