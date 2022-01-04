US Markets
VZ

Biden welcomes Verizon, AT&T agreeing to delay 5G deployment to avert aviation standoff

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/George Frey

U.S. President Joe Biden said his administration was committed to rapid 5G deployment while minimizing disruptions to air operations, adding that the agreement by Verizon and AT&T to delay 5G deployment was a "step in the right direction".

Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said his administration was committed to rapid 5G deployment while minimizing disruptions to air operations, adding that the agreement by Verizon VZ.N and AT&T T.N to delay 5G deployment was a "step in the right direction".

Verizon Communications and AT&T Inc said late on Monday they had agreed to a two-week delay in deploying C-Band wireless spectrum, averting an aviation safety standoff that threatened to disrupt flights starting this week.

"We’re grateful to all parties for their cooperation and good faith", Biden said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9620300091;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VZ T

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular