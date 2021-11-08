US Markets

Biden weighing options to address gasoline prices -U.S. Energy secretary

Contributor
Susan Heavey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

U.S. President Joe Biden is looking at options to address the cost of gasoline near term even as his administration moves forward with other long-term clean energy initiatives, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday.

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is looking at options to address the cost of gasoline near term even as his administration moves forward with other long-term clean energy initiatives, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday.

"Immediately, the president does not want to see people hurt at the pump, home heating oil, etcetera, which is why he is calling for an increase in supply right now," Granholm told MSNBC in an interview. "He wants to see added supply from all, but he's looking at other tools that he may have and hopefully there will be an announcement or so this week."

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular