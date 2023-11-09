Biden wants UAW style labor deal for all US auto workers

BELVIDERE, Illinois, Nov 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday he wants all U.S. autoworkers to get labor deals like the one the United Auto Workers union reached with the Detroit Three automakers after a more than six-week strike.

"I want this type of contract for all auto workers and I have a feeling the UAW has a plan for that," Biden said. He said Toyota Motor 7203.T "had no choice" but to raise wages for U.S. hourly workers because of the UAW deal.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose; writing by David Shepardson; editing by Chris Reese)

