News & Insights

US Markets
F

Biden wants UAW, automakers to work around-the-clock to avert strike

Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN WOOLSTON

September 13, 2023 — 01:49 pm EDT

Written by Jeff Mason for Reuters ->

Adds quotes paragraph 3 and 4

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden wants auto union UAW and major automakers to work around-the-clock to avoid a strike, White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein said Wednesday.

Biden has “encouraged the parties to stay at the table and to work 24 and 7 to get a win-win agreement that keeps UAW workers at the heart of our auto future," Bernstein said.

Asked whether Biden will bring in negotiators or be more actively involved, Bernstein said “the president’s been very much engaged.”

Biden has met the UAW president in the Oval Office, called him on Labor Day, and called executives from all three automakers before he left for the G20 last week to “encourage them to provide more forward leaning offers to stay at the table.”

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; editing by Heather Timmons and Nick Zieminski)

((Heather.Timmons@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F
GM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.