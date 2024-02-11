Biden Vs. Trump: One Candidate Fails To Strike Chord With Own Party Members As Public Approval Of His Tenure Sinks

Opinion polls have made it clear that President Joe Biden has failed to resonate with the American public. On Friday, an NBC News report compared the approval ratings of the current president to those of his predecessor, Donald Trump, during their respective terms, revealing a significant disparity in favor of the latter.

What Happened: Merely 14% of registered voters surveyed in a recent NBC News national poll said Biden has done a better job as president than they had expected. Forty-two percent opined that the president has fared worse than expected and the remaining 44% said he has performed his job as president in line with their expectations.

The results pale in comparison to the numbers Trump received. A plurality of 40% said Trump outdid their expectations in terms of his performance as president compared to 29% the respondents who said his performance was worse than expectations and 31% who said it was in line with expectations.

Interestingly, opinion about Trump’s role as president has improved notably from the view held in 2018. In August 2018, about a year-and-a-half after Trump assumed office, only 29% said his administration was doing better than their expectations. Twenty-seven percent said his presidency was worse than they had expected and 43% said then that it was panning out in line with expectations.

What’s Ailing Biden: According to the report, the president has not garnered favor from all factions of the Democratic party. Eighteen percent of Democrats said Biden has belied their expectations, with only 30% saying he has performed beyond their expectations. Fifty-two percent said Biden’s performance has met their expectations.

On the other hand, Trump rallied his party voters behind him. Eighty percent of Republican voters said the former president performed way beyond their expectations and 24% said his tenure was in line with their expectations. Only 6% said it was worse.

Independent voters also held a relatively better opinion about Trump than Biden. Among this demographic, 6% said the Biden administration was performing better than expected and 52% said it was worse. Meanwhile, 38% of the independent voters said Trump’s presidency was better than their expectations, 43% said it was as expected and 18% said it was worse.

When asked to elaborate on their opinions of Biden, respondents cited immigration, wars, and the economy as reasons for their dissatisfaction. Some were concerned about his age and competency. Respondents were also worried about the country being still divided.

