Biden Vs. Haley Vs. Trump: Poll Results Show How President Holds Up, If Matchup Boosts Third-Party Voting

One person who stands in the way of a 2024 presidential election rematch between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump is former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, who remains in the race for the GOP nomination.

What Happened: The most recent Morning Consult poll showed Trump with a record 63-point lead over his Republican opposition and a record 75% in support.

The weekly Morning Consult poll asked registered voters who they would select in a hypothetical matchup of Trump vs. Biden. In this week's poll, Trump received 45% of the vote and Biden received 40% of the vote. Ten percent selected Someone Else and 5% selected Don't Know.

The poll also showed a hypothetical matchup of Haley and Biden in the seven swing states, where Biden posted a lead in each contest.

Arizona: 36% Biden, 32% Haley Georgia: 40% Biden, 31% Haley Michigan: 36% Biden, 29% Haley Nevada: 36% Biden, 25% Haley North Carolina: 35% Biden, 32% Haley Pennsylvania: 38% Biden, 32% Haley Wisconsin: 37% Biden, 32% Haley

The head-to-head matchups of Biden vs. Haley show the current president winning all seven swing states and having a potentially easier path to re-election.

The poll also found that a larger percentage of people could vote third party if faced with a decision between Haley and Biden, with all seven states having at least 19% or higher selection of the "Someone Else" option in each state and at least 11% in each state selecting "Don't Know."

Why It's Important: Trump, won won the Iowa caucus and the New Hampshire primary, led Biden in all seven swing states, having a lead of 5% or more in four of the seven states.

Haley ranked third in the Iowa results, behind Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. She also secured 19.1% of the vote and nine delegates. In New Hampshire, Haley finished second with 43.2% of the vote and nine delegates.

Biden posts a lead in all seven swing states against Haley and has a lead of 5% or more in five of the seven states.

Over the past 17 weeks, Biden was tied with Trump five times, ahead of the former president four times and ranked behind the former president eight times.

Haley remains a long shot in the Republican race, needing to beat Trump in upcoming state elections, including her home state of South Carolina on Feb. 24, which is a key date in the election campaign season.

Haley remains committed to staying in the race at the current time and has fundraisers planned ahead of the South Carolina primary and spent millions on television ads. Haley remaining in the race could be a positive for the Democratic Party and third-party candidates at the time based on the poll results.

