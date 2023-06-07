News & Insights

Biden vetoes, as expected, lawmaker resolution against his student loan plan

June 07, 2023 — 06:20 pm EDT

Written by Trevor Hunnicutt for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday vetoed a congressional resolution opposing his plan to cut student loan debt, an expected move that comes as the Supreme Court is weighing the plan's legality.

"It is a shame for working families across the country that lawmakers continue to pursue this unprecedented attempt to deny critical relief to millions of their own constituents, even as several of these same lawmakers have had tens of thousands of dollars of their own business loans forgiven by the Federal Government," Biden said in a veto statement.

