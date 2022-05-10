Biden urges Senate to confirm Fed nominees, cites inflation

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on the Senate to confirm his nominees for the U.S. central bank, saying the Federal Reserve had a key role to play in fighting inflation.

Biden, while noting the Fed's political independence, said he was confident the central bank would do its job, calling inflation a top economic priority.

Fed nominee Cook may get Senate consideration later Tuesday

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, writing by Susan Heavey, editing by Tim Ahmann)

