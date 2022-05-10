US Markets

Biden urges Senate to confirm Fed nominees, cites inflation

Jeff Mason Reuters
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on the Senate to confirm his nominees for the U.S. central bank, saying the Federal Reserve had a key role to play in fighting inflation.

Biden, while noting the Fed's political independence, said he was confident the central bank would do its job, calling inflation a top economic priority.

