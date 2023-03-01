Biden urges others to follow Eli Lilly price cut on insulin

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday welcomed the announcement by Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N that it will cut list prices by 70% for its most commonly prescribed forms of insulin, and called on other companies to follow.

"I called on Congress – and manufacturers – to lower insulin prices for everyone else," Biden said in a Twitter post. "Today, Eli Lilly is heeding my call. Others should follow."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu;)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.