US Markets
CSX

Biden urges Congress to act to avert potential rail strike

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC THAYER

November 29, 2022 — 10:42 am EST

Written by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Congress needed to act to avert a potential rail strike amid a railroad labor standoff that threatens to idle shipments of food and fuel and strand rail travelers.

Asked if he was confident a rail strike can be averted, Biden said: "I am confident."

The president had a day earlier asked Congress to pass legislation to adopt a tentative agreement between railroad workers and operators.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu, writing by Kanishka Singh in Washington)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSX
NSC
UNP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.