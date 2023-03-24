Biden, Trudeau to announce deal on asylum seekers in Ottawa talks

By Steve Scherer and Andrea Shalal

OTTAWA, March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are poised to announce a deal on Friday aimed at stopping asylum seekers from traversing the shared U.S.-Canada land border via unofficial crossings.

The two leaders, in talks in Ottawa, are also expected to discuss how to address the worsening security and humanitarian situation in Haiti.

The migration deal, according to officials from both governments, will allow Canada to turn back immigrants at Roxham Road, an unofficial crossing point from New York state for migrants seeking asylum in Canada.

Trudeau has been under pressure to stop the flow of asylum seekers in Quebec, the mainly French-speaking province where he holds his parliamentary seat.

Border crossings between the two countries are governed by the Safe Third Country Agreement, which allows U.S. and Canadian officials to turn back asylum seekers in both directions at formal points of entry, but does not apply to unofficial crossings like Quebec's Roxham Road.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Trudeau said the U.S. and Canadian governments had been working to resolve the "complex" issue of irregular border crossings for many months and that he hoped to make an announcement about it soon.

