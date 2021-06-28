Biden, Trudeau bet on NHL Stanley Cup finals

US Markets

U.S. President Joe Biden has accepted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's offer they bet on the National Hockey League's Stanley Cup finals between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens.

In a Twitter post on Monday night, Trudeau challenged Biden. “Two of the best teams in the NHL are facing off right now. How about a friendly wager, @POTUS?” using Biden’s Twitter handle.

“You’re on pal. #GoBolts,” Biden responded.

The exchange of tweets did not say what the two leaders were wagering.

Game One of the best-of-seven series is being held Monday night in Tampa, Florida. The Canadiens are trying to end Canada's 28-year Stanley Cup drought. The Lightning are the NHL’s defending champions.

