Biden to welcome Kishida and Japan's historic military reforms at White House

By Jeff Mason and David Brunnstrom

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House on Friday and is expected to hail what Washington sees as historic plans by Tokyo for a major military buildup in the face of shared concerns about China.

Kishida met Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of his meeting with Biden. Harris said the U.S.-Japan relationship is "ironclad" and that the two sides would sign an agreement on space cooperation later in the day.

Kishida visited Arlington National Cemetery in the morning to pay his respects.

They said they had mapped out "a vision of a modernized alliance postured to prevail in a new era of strategic competition." White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell called it "one of the most consequential engagements between our two countries in decades."

A joint statement said that given "a severely contested environment," the forward posture of U.S. forces in Japan should be upgraded "by positioning more versatile, resilient, and mobile forces with increased intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, anti-ship, and transportation capabilities."

The Pentagon has announced plans to introduce a Marine Littoral Regiment in Japan, which would bring significant capabilities including anti-ship missiles, and the two sides also agreed to extend their common defense treaty to cover space.

DOUBLE DEFENSE SPENDING

The agreement follows nearly a year of talks. Japan last month announced its biggest military build-up since World War Two - a dramatic departure from seven decades of pacifism - fueled by concerns about Chinese actions in the region.

That five-year plan will double Japan's defense spending to 2% of GDP and see it procure missiles that can strike ships or land-based targets 1,000 km (600 miles) away.

Christopher Johnstone, head of the Japan program at Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank and until recently East Asia director at the U.S. National Security Council, said Kishida's Washington visit was a "capstone" for his security reforms and could offer him a domestic political boost.

He said it would be "an opportunity to highlight the significant, really unprecedented decisions Japan announced" and strong U.S. support for them, "and to also call attention to the role that Prime Minister Kishida himself played in getting them done."

SECURITY AND ECONOMY

Biden and Kishida are expected to discuss security issues and the global economy and that their talks are likely to include control of semiconductor-related exports to China after Washington announced strict curbs last year, a senior U.S. administration official said.

Japan is the current G7 chair and it also took up a two-year term on the U.N. Security Council on Jan. 1 and holds the rotating monthly presidency of the 15-member body for January.

Daniel Russel, the former top U.S. diplomat for Asia, said North Korea would likely be high on Kishida's agenda, "reflecting some anxiety that the war in Ukraine as well as competition with China may be causing Washington to discount Pyongyang's increasing tempo of missile launches — which directly threaten Japan."

Kishida has said he backs Biden's attempt to limit China's access to advanced semiconductors with export restrictions. Still, he has not agreed to match sweeping curbs on exports of chip-manufacturing equipment that the United States imposed in October.

The U.S. official said Washington was working closely with Japan on the issue and believes they share a similar vision even if their legal structures are different. He said the more countries and significant players that backed the controls, the more effective they would be.

A Japanese official said economic security, including semiconductors, was likely to be discussed, but that no announcement was expected on that from the meeting.

The U.S. official called the Japanese defense reforms "really, really significant." They were significant in domestic political terms, in regional and strategic terms and in terms of the U.S.-Japan alliance, he said.

"What we want to do is really highlight the breadth and depth of how much the relationship has changed, and how extraordinarily valuable this is for the United States, and how much more effectively we are working together than we ever have before."

ANALYSIS-Why the U.S. needs Japan's help on China chips restrictions

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina; Editing by Don Durfee, Alistair Bell and Grant McCool)

((david.brunnstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202 354 5835; Twitter: @davidbrunnstrom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.