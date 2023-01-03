US Markets

Biden to welcome Japan's Kishida to White House on Jan 13

Credit: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO

January 03, 2023 — 09:00 pm EST

Written by Steve Holland for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will play host to Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House on Jan. 13 to discuss North Korea, Ukraine, a "free and open Indo-Pacific," and other topics, the White House said on Tuesday.

The two leaders will discuss "a range of regional and global issues including the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs, Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine, and maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Steve.a.holland@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/steveholland1; 202 898 8300; Reuters Messaging: steve.holland.reuters.com@reuters.net))

