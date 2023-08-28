News & Insights

US Markets

Biden to visit Vietnam in September, White House says

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

August 28, 2023 — 12:16 pm EDT

Written by Susan Heavey for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will to travel to Vietnam on Sept. 10 and meet with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other officials, the White House said on Monday.

The leaders will discuss deepening the two countries' ties as well as boosting "a technology-focused and innovation-driven Vietnamese economy," the White House said in a statement after Biden earlier this month announced plans for the trip.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Rami Ayyub)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.