US Markets

Biden to visit Mexico in early January, Mexican president says

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

November 25, 2022 — 10:41 am EST

Written by Brendan O'Boyle for Reuters ->

Adds details of announcement

MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Mexico in early January as part of a North American leaders summit previously planned for December.

Lopez Obrador announced the visit at a news conference as his government seeks to work through a major spat over Mexican energy policy with the United States and Canada.

The Mexican leader suggested the visit would take place on Jan. 9-10, though he also mentioned earlier dates.

Lopez Obrador said it was likely that a bilateral meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a meeting between the three leaders would follow his meeting with Biden.

Talks between the countries' leaders are expected to address the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement, among other issues.

Washington and Ottawa in July sought dispute settlement talks under USMCA over Lopez Obrador's energy policies, arguing that they discriminate against U.S. and Canadian firms.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Mark Porter and Deepa Babington)

((Brendan.O'Boyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.