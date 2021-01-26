US Markets
MRNA

Biden to update U.S. state governors on vaccines -White House

Contributors
Trevor Hunnicutt Reuters
Steve Holland Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

The White House said U.S. President Joe Biden will provide governors of U.S. states with an update on Tuesday on efforts to bolster the supply of vaccines for the coronavirus as demand far exceeds supply.

Adds background

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The White House said U.S. President Joe Biden will provide governors of U.S. states with an update on Tuesday on efforts to bolster the supply of vaccines for the coronavirus as demand far exceeds supply.

Biden will update governors on his efforts to increase the supply of the vaccines, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters at a briefing.

Psaki said the effort is in response to appeals from governors that more vaccine is needed.

On Monday, Biden said he believed it was possible to have 150 million doses of the vaccine administered in his first 100 days in office, an expansion of his earlier goal of 100 million doses over that same time period.

Biden was to speak more about the topic at 4:45 p.m. EST from the White House.

(Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)

((Steve.a.holland@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/steveholland1; 202 898 8300; Reuters Messaging: steve.holland.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular