Biden to travel to Japan from May 18 for G7 summit, White House says

May 14, 2023 — 09:24 am EDT

May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Hiroshima, Japan, to attend the G7 leaders' summit from Thursday, May 18, the White House said in a statement.

There has been concern the stand-off over the U.S. debt ceiling would prevent him from attending in person. He will stay until May 21, the White House said in its statement dated Saturday.

