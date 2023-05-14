Biden to travel to Japan from May 18 for G7 summit, White House says

May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Hiroshima, Japan, to attend the G7 leaders' summit from Thursday, May 18, the White House said in a statement.

There has been concern the stand-off over the U.S. debt ceiling would prevent him from attending in person. He will stay until May 21, the White House said in its statement dated Saturday.

(Writing by David Dolan Editing by David Goodman )

((david.dolan@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2708;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.