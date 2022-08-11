Biden to tout recent legislative wins ahead of U.S. midterm vote

By Jarrett Renshaw

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to travel across the country to tout a series of recent legislative victories on climate change, gun control and drug pricing as a win for Americans and a defeat for special interests, White House officials said on Thursday.

Biden, whose public approval rating rose this week to its highest since early June, plans to use those victories to rally support for Democrats ahead of Nov. 8 midterm elections, White House officials Kate Bedingfield and Anita Dunn wrote in a memo. Republicans hope to take control of the U.S. Congress in November.

The U.S. Senate this week approved a Biden-backed measure to fight climate change, lower drug prices and raise some corporate taxes. The bill, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, is expected to win approval from the House of Representatives on Friday.

After signing the measure into law, Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Cabinet officials will tell Americans throughout the month of August: "The President and Congressional Democrats beat the special interests and delivered what was best for the American people," the memo said.

"Every step of the way, Congressional Republicans sided with the special interests — pushing an extreme MAGA agenda that costs families," it said, referring to former President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan.

Republicans deny accusations they side with special interest groups representing corporations, while often accusing Democrats of the same. Republican leaders have criticized the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act, saying it could undermine growth when the economy is in danger of falling into a recession.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw Writing by Rami Ayyub Editing by Frances Kerry)

